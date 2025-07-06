USMNT prospect and Manchester City-bound Cavan Sullivan, 15, makes first Philadelphia Union MLS start

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderUSMNT prospect and Manchester City-bound Cavan Sullivan, 15, makes first Philadelphia Union MLS startC. SullivanNashville SC vs Philadelphia UnionNashville SCPhiladelphia UnionMajor League SoccerManchester CityUSAThe teenager became the second-youngest player to ever start an MLS match as the Union drew Nashville SCArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSullivan earns first MLS start in 1-0 loss to Nashville SC15-year-old USMNT prospect showed flashes of brillianceBecame the second-youngest MLS starter everGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now