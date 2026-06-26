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USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly offered contract extension to last through 2030 World Cup
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Ongoing discussions
Pochettino has openly admitted that he would be interested in seeking a second cycle in charge of the USMNT. He has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of staying, and told reporters that he has turned down approaches from other clubs due to his commitment to the U.S.
"When I was in different clubs, I was always committed. Of course, there were times when people talked to me. I've seen this when I was at Tottenham, and I received offers and spoke with guys to say, 'I respect my contract with Tottenham'. That, for me, is the way we act... When the approach goes this way, I don't listen, and my representatives don't listen until after the World Cup. Maybe after the World Cup, there is also the possibility of staying with the federation. Maybe they're interested in us or not, but that is my commitment," he said after it was reported that Italian giants Milan were looking to bring him in as their new head coach.
U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson insisted that conversations have been ongoing about a potential extension.
"We've had a number of very long discussions around what the next four years could look like," U.S. Soccer's CEO said. "We're excited, and they're excited, but, of course, we've got to focus on the summer and we're doing that."
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A concrete job offer
Still, U.S. Soccer made a concrete proposal to Pochettino before the World Cup that could keep him in charge of the program through 2030, according to The Athletic. The two sides reportedly agreed to table negotiations during the tournament, on the understanding that the U.S. World Cup performance could shape the way Pochettino sees the future of the program.
And if a strong performance will lead to another contract, then Pochettino seems to have checked a box early. The U.S. won both of their first two group games and secured the top spot in Group D before their third fixture -a heartbreaking stoppage-time loss to Turkiye in Los Angeles (Pochettino deployed a side consisting mostly of backups).
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Club options dwindling
It was assumed that there would be plenty of club jobs available for the Argentine this summer. He had reportedly engaged in conversations with Brentford last year, and Milan's interest was real. However, with that job now filled, and others also set, Pochettino's list of potential new posts is dwindling - even if there remains continued interest from various parties.
"In nearly two years, we have had so many approaches, and we always say that we will finish the contract in July after the World Cup," Pochettino said. "Of course, we have been approached. I'm not going to lie to you. Of course, I have met some people from different clubs, but that is a conversation because we have friends in football. We have friends everywhere, and my representative works for me to try to find the best possibility for the future. That is normal. It's normal for all of my colleagues. There are a lot of examples of people under contract at different clubs who meet and talk to other people."
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A strong World Cup - and a promising future
Meanwhile, the U.S.'s World Cup campaign could be building some serious momentum. They have drawn Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, and seem to be on a kind side of the tournament bracket. The U.S. have won just one knockout game in modern history, and there is a good chance, on form, that the U.S. could best that mark at this tournament alone.
There are further tournaments to look forward to, too. The U.S. are reportedly in line to host the 2028 Copa America, while the 2030 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles - one month after the conclusion of the World Cup.