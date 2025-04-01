The Today Show Gallery of OlympiansGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard express concern for USWNT star Trinity Rodman after news about ongoing back issues

NWSLT. RodmanWashington SpiritUSA

The USWNT and NWSL forward recently revealed that her back issue will be persistent and Donovan believes it is a concern

  • Rodman reveals that her back issues will likely affect her career
  • Howard and Donovan address Trinity Rodman's candid fitness remarks
  • Podcast episode touches on the chronic nature of Rodman's back problems
