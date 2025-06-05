'It doesn’t bother me' – USMNT legend Tony Meola sees opportunity for other players in Christian Pulisic’s Gold Cup absence, weighs in on goalkeeper competition
Meola, who is coaching Pat McAfee's CONCAFA SC at TST, spoke with GOAL about the current state of the USMNT roughly one year out from the World Cup
- USMNT legend Meola says Pulisic missing Gold Cup is not a big issue
- Believes Milan star requested out for a reason, needs to be respected
- Adds goalkeeper pool is wide open ahead of 2026 World Cup