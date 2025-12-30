USMNT January transfer window preview: Should Ricardo Pepi head to Fulham? Does a West Ham move suit Haji Wright?

One year later, Pepi is right back in the news again. Premier League clubs are reportedly swirling, with Fulham the latest club being linked with a big move for the PSV star - according to The Athletic.

The links come amid another strong run of form for Pepi. He was in prolific scoring form at this point last year before an injury ended any chance of a move, and his current production has again drawn interest from similar clubs.

This leaves an interesting decision for Pepi, then. He has earned his move up the ladder, and one could realistically argue that he has nothing left to prove at PSV. He has earned a step up and a chance to prove himself in a league like the Premier League. It's in those leagues where strikers show that they're among the best.

That said, a move in a World Cup year carries real risk. If Pepi maintains his current scoring rate, there’s a strong case he enters 2026 as the USMNT’s starting striker. A transfer could still work in his favor, but it also brings the possibility that things don’t click. In that sense, PSV represents the safer option - the path that offers the clearest route back to a World Cup squad after narrowly missing out in 2022.

Because of that, the move might be to continue lighting it up for PSV, get to the World Cup, and then roll those dice. We've seen many players turn World Cups into massive moves. Pepi might be the next, as a good World Cup could elevate him into an even higher tier of clubs.

PREDICTION: STAY