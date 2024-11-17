Halftime adjustments: With USMNT one game closer to Nations League semifinals, Tim Weah's return and Tim Ream's homecoming could be key vs Jamaica

The USMNT has won the first three editions of the Nations League, and need another result against Jamaica to advance to the semifinals

Midway through a two-legged series, there's a cliche that almost every player turns to. Several members of the U.S. Men's national team have uttered it in the days between their 1-0 win over Jamaica in Kingston on Thursday and the second leg set for Monday night in St. Louis.

"It's only halftime."

Cliche, yes, but, also exactly accurate. The USMNT is halfway to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, halfway to accomplishing the priority of this November camp. There's another 90 minutes of soccer to play. However, those 90 minutes promise to be different than the previous 90, and not just because of location.

Article continues below

With a number of players set to make their returns for both teams after missing the opening game, the U.S. and Jamaica will look different than the squads that collided in Jamaica. The USMNT earned the win in Kingston behind two early, important moments - Ricardo Pepi's goal and Matt Turner's penalty save. It was a tight affair thereafter, one that both sides will feel they could have won.

The USMNT has won the first three editions of the Nations League, and will need another result against Jamaica to advance to the semifinals. For the second leg, the U.S. has a narrow advantage to protect, but that could disappear in an instant. What changes will the USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino make for Monday, and what should you be watching for? GOAL takes a look.