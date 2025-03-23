‘This is not good enough’ – Alexi Lalas calls out USMNT's players and Mauricio Pochettino following loss to Panama

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar‘This is not good enough’ – Alexi Lalas calls out USMNT's players and Mauricio Pochettino following loss to PanamaCONCACAF Nations LeagueM. PochettinoUSAThe former USMNT star didn't mince words following the team's shocking 1-0 defeat to Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinalsLalas criticizes the team's lackluster performance against PanamaThe loss ends USMNT's reign as three-time CONCACAF Nations League championsPochettino's tactics and player selection come under scrutinyArticle continues below