Haji Wright Coventry City Carabao CupGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT roundup: Haji Wright and Coventry fall to Tottenham in Carabao Cup, Cameron Carter-Vickers & Auston Trusty earn UCL win with Celtic

USAC. Carter-VickersH. WrightCarabao CupG. ReynaA. TrustyCeltic vs Slovan BratislavaCelticSlovan BratislavaChampions LeagueCoventry vs TottenhamCoventryTottenham

Wright logged 71 minutes for Coventry while Carter-Vickers led Celtic to victory with Trusty making his club debut

  • Coventry & Wright fall to Spurs 2-1 in EFL Cup
  • Carter-Vickers leads Celtic to big win in UCL
  • Gio Reyna-less Dortmund defeat Club Brugge
