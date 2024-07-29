Paxten Aaronson Griffin Yow USMNT 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Win and you're in: USMNT control own Olympic destiny, so here are 5 keys to ensure they beat Guinea and advance

USA U23Summer OlympicsGuinea U23

GOAL examines the keys to the U.S. beating Guinea and advancing to the knockout stage of the 2024 Olympic Games

After a disappointing opening performance at the 2024 Olympic Games, a 3-0 battering at the hands of Thierry Henry's France, the USMNT rebounded brilliantly with a 4-1 thrashing of New Zealand in their second group stage game.

As a result, they have now set themselves up to advance to the knockouts with a victory against Guinea Tuesday afternoon - and while there are multiple scenarios in which a draw would suffice, it's academic if they win. It's a very simple formula for the U.S. squad: win and you're in.

From Paxten Aaronson and Griffin Yow in the attack to Gianluca Busio in the midfield, GOAL takes a look at five things the USMNT can do to ensure they advance out of the group stage, and make this first Olympics appearance since 2008 something special.

