Gregg Berhalter believes the USMNT can win the World Cup.Getty
USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter reveals ambitious goal for World Cup 2026 and says it 'would change soccer in America forever'

USAWorld CupGregg Berhalter

United States coach Gregg Berhalter has indicated that his aim is to guide his team to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

  • USA to host World Cup with Mexico & Canada
  • USMNT boss aiming for historic finish
  • Believes they could change football in country

