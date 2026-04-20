USMNT goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann suffers neck fracture in collision while playing for Cesena

Following the collision, Klinsmann was taken to a local hospital, where tests revealed that he had suffered a fracture to his vertebra as well as a cut to the head. The goalkeeper spent the night in the hospital for observation.

"Cesena FC announces that, following the collision that occurred towards the end of the Palermo FC-Cesena FC match, Jonathan Klinsmann suffered a lacerated contusion wound to the head and a neck injury, following which he spent the night under observation at the "Villa Sofia - Cervello" United Hospitals in the Sicilian capital," the club said in a statement.

"The tests carried out revealed the presence of a fracture at the level of the first cervical vertebra, for which the goalkeeper will undergo further tests and a specialist neurosurgical consultation."