AFPAlex LabidouWATCH: USMNT's Gio Reyna scores on a rocket blast, but Dortmund's late rally falls short against Holstein KielUSABorussia DortmundHolstein Kiel vs Borussia DortmundHolstein KielBundesligaG. ReynaThe American was brought on late and had an immediate impact, but Holstein holds on in 4-2 surprise winReyna scores an absolute stunnerHelped bring Dortmund within 3-2Holstein scores dagger in the final seconds