USMNT forward Tim Weah struggles to get involved as Juventus slump to 1-1 draw with Lecce

GettyTom HindleUSMNT forward Tim Weah struggles to get involved as Juventus slump to 1-1 draw with LecceJuventusT. WeahSerie ALecce vs JuventusLecceWeah, dpployed as a No. 9, managed just 20 touches and didn't put a shot on target in a frustrating tie for Thiago Motta's sideTim Weah barely involved as a No. 9First start as a central striker this seasonJuventus conceded 93rd minute equalizer