'We're coming' - With USMNT chasing history, meet the fans crossing America, building community and dreaming big at the World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crystal Cuadra-Cutler remembers the day she fell in love with U.S. Soccer.

It was the 1994 World Cup, and her grandparents found a way to take her to see Brazil train in the Bay Area. She was a young girl then, captivated by a star-studded Seleção team that included Romário, Cafu and a 17-year-old Ronaldo. Days later, those same grandparents took her to Stanford Stadium on July 4 to watch Brazil face the United States.

Brazil were heavy favorites and had plenty of support in the stands. Cuadra-Cutler, though, was drawn to the other team on the field. The Americans lost 1-0 that day. She was hooked anyway.

"It was a core memory for me," she told GOAL. "[From there I was] growing up and supporting the national team whenever they were in tournaments."

Cuadra-Cutler now hopes the same thing can happen for millions of curious fans discovering the sport as the 2026 World Cup continues to become a defining moment, not just for FIFA, which saw its tournament-record 5 millionth fan attend Tuesday, but for North America as a whole.

Cuadra-Cutler has been part of American Outlaws, U.S. Soccer's largest supporters group, since 2009 and helped build the San Jose chapter. She and her fellow supporters are regulars around the local game, too, showing love to the Earthquakes and Bay FC in equal measure. For her, though, the biggest gain wasn't just finding a sport to follow. It was finding the community that came with it.

"It's really exciting to be a part of the American Outlaws and build a community of soccer fans, very like-minded individuals, friends that have become family," she said. "We support something that's bigger than ourselves, and soccer just unites people, and I've realized that very early on within my experience with American Outlaws. Some of the people I've met on trips have become some of my best friends."

Those ties proved essential in her toughest moments.

In 2020, just three days before COVID shutdowns began across the U.S., Cuadra-Cutler learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer. She was terrified about what the diagnosis would mean for her life and how she would move forward. Isolation was part of the pandemic for everyone, but for Cuadra-Cutler, it often meant going to chemotherapy or immunotherapy appointments by herself.

As she sat through those treatments, she found herself thinking about the 2026 World Cup. The thought brought bittersweet emotions.

"I literally sat in my chemo chair saying, like, I hope, you know, people are talking about the World Cup," she said. "And I was thinking to myself, I just hope I'm alive to see it."

It was the American Outlaws and the U.S. Soccer community who carried her through.

"They supported me through the entire treatment," she said.

The check-ins from her chapter and fellow U.S. Soccer fans were nonstop. She received video calls from American Outlaws members around the world. Current and former players got involved, too.

"I have a video from Charlie Davies, the local Earthquakes and Chris Wondolowski. I heard from them," she said.

That groundswell of support became crucial for Cuadra-Cutler, who was running a GoFundMe campaign to help with her medical bills.

"They amplified it so much that it blew through all my goals," she said.

For Cuadra-Cutler, and the dozens GOAL spoke with Tuesday, this is what U.S. Soccer is all about. It's about supporting the players on the pitch. It's about supporting the national team program. It's about supporting your country through good and bad. And it's about uplifting the community that comes with it.

Six years later, Cuadra-Cutler said her disease is stable. She describes it now as something closer to a chronic illness. One of the clearest signs of normalcy came earlier in this tournament, when she returned as a capo and chant leader for the American Outlaws at a U.S. match.

That is what this World Cup can mean beyond the field. For Cuadra-Cutler, and for dozens of fans GOAL spoke with Tuesday, supporting the U.S. is about more than 90 minutes. It is about country, community, survival, friendship and belief.

The USMNT will need all of that Wednesday night in San Jose, where they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The Americans are chasing just their second World Cup knockout victory of the modern era, and a win would move them one step closer to announcing themselves on home soil.

Ahead of that match, here are three more stories from fans following this team and what a U.S. run could mean to them.