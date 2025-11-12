Getty Images Sport
USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman reportedly set to depart Nashville SC when contract expires
- Getty Images Sport
Club legend to depart?
Zimmerman’s current deal runs through December 31, 2025, and The Athletic has reported his status has been flagged as one of the key offseason decisions facing Nashville’s front office. With no extension announced, the outlet reported indicate Zimmerman will test the free-agent market rather than re-sign at the club’s current offer.
Departure signals transition for Nashville SC
The loss of Zimmerman represents a major shift for Nashville SC’s defensive unit as they prepare for the 2026 MLS season. His consistent performances and accolades, including two MLS Defender of the Year awards, underscore the quality and influence he brought to the team. Nashville now face the challenge of filling the void left by one of MLS’s premier defenders.
- Getty Images Sport
Free agency opens new chapter for Zimmerman
As Zimmerman enters free agency, speculation will mount regarding his next destination. His proven track record and leadership qualities make him a sought-after asset for MLS clubs and potentially overseas teams. At 32, Zimmerman still has several competitive years ahead. Zimmerman is also an established presence on the U.S. Men's National Team, having made 46 caps with the Americans.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead
While the club prepares for life without Zimmerman, his legacy remains firmly entrenched in Nashville SC’s history. The defender’s contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark, and the club will look to build on the foundation he helped lay as they continue their pursuit of success in MLS.
Advertisement