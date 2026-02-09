Getty Images Sport
USMNT defender Alex Freeman makes Villarreal debut in lopsided win over Espanyol
What happened
Freeman made the move to Villarreal in January, leaving Orlando for a $4 million fee with add-ons to join up with the Spanish side. Just days after making the move, he made the bench for the team's 2-2 draw with Osasuna but did not feature in the match.
He did see the field on Monday, though, for his official debut with the club. With Villarreal already up 4-0, Freeman came into the match in the 73rd minute alongside another former MLSer: Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi, who used to play for Minnesota United.
How Freeman performed
Given just 17 minutes to perform, Freeman was certainly active, completing 11 of his 12 passes. He also had one clearance and won one of his two duels. He was, however, unable to clear the ball on Espanyol's only goal, which came on a flicked-on header in the 88th minute.
Freeman came on in place of defender Santiago Mourino, who has been the club's primary starting right-back since the start of the new year.
The national team angle
After a standout 2025 that saw him really break through at the Gold Cup, Freeman finds himself right in the mix for a World Cup spot. The 21-year-old right-back put in his best shift of the year in the USMNT's final match of 2025, scoring twice in the 5-1 win over Uruguay to net his first two international goals.
Now, Freeman will aim to be involved in the upcoming March camp, which will see the U.S. face Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta in the final two matches before Mauricio Pochettino selects his World Cup roster.
What comes next?
With Monday's win, Villarreal are fourth in La Liga, level with third-place Atletico Madrid on points but only behind on goal difference. Up next is a match against 11th-place Getafe on Saturday.
