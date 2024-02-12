USMNT's Daryl Dike admits he can't 'wrap his head' around new Achilles injury which sees him ruled out of Copa America 2024 - with West Brom's Jed Wallace sharing lockerroom statement pledging support
USMNT star Daryl Dike has confirmed that he suffered another injury setback over the weekend - just one month after returning from Achilles surgery.
- USMNT's Dike confirms new Achilles injury
- Releases personal statement of grief and support
- Teammate Wallace posts lockerroom-issued pledge