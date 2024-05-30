Tyler Adams USMNT 2024Getty
'Looking fit' - USMNT captain Tyler Adams in 'good spirits' after injury nightmare ahead of Copa America

USMNT captain Tyler Adams is "looking fit" and in "good spirits" after overcoming an injury nightmare ahead of the Copa America on home soil.

  • Adams is set to return to action
  • Successfully recovered from a hamstring problem
  • Hoping to make impact with USMNT at Copa America
