SOCCER JPL D20 CLUB BRUGGE VS KVC WESTERLOAFP
Ryan Tolmich

Sources: USMNT fullback Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from English side Plymouth amid Sparta Praha bid

TransfersUSAB. ReynoldsWesterloFirst Division APlymouthChampionshipSparta Prague

The USMNT fullback is drawing interest from English side Plymouth ahead of the transfer window, sources tell GOAL

  • Plymouth pursuing USMNT fullback
  • Sparta Prague already submitted offer
  • Reynolds expected to draw more interest before transfer window
