'I'm toxic' - Furious Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa stuns reporters with explosive rant during near two-hour press conference after damning loss to USA
Heavy defeat poses major questions
United States thrashed Bielsa's Uruguay 5-1 in Florida earlier this week, a result that has put the veteran coach under intense pressure. The defeat was Uruguay's worst since 2004 and the first time they conceded five goals against the Americans. Uruguay without key players like Federico Valverde and the suspended Darwin Nunez, fielded a strong side but comprehensively outplayed by Mauricio Pochettino's team. Goals from Sebastian Berhalter, a brace from Alex Freeman, and Diego Luna gave the US a 4-1 lead at half-time and Tanner Tessmann added a fifth in the second half after Rodrigo Bentancur had been shown a straight red card.
Bielsa shouldered full responsibility for the "disastrous performance," describing himself as "ashamed". He dismissed suggestions of a mentality problem, instead pointing to a tactical failure to match the U.S.'s intensity and organization. The result prompted a wave of criticism in the Uruguayan press, with outlets labeling the loss an "historic humiliation".
Despite the fallout, Bielsa remains defiant, insisting he has the conviction to lead the team to the World Cup.
Bielsa: 'For me, it’s karma'
Bielsa said: "I’m a generator of tension. When I arrive, the environment becomes tense. That’s why I appear infrequently. I’m toxic. To associate yourself with me makes you worse off. Do you understand me? There are toxic types who only see the errors that they are correcting, who are demanding, who are never satisfied with anything. He talks only about the work he is doing. When he goes out to eat, he reads the newspaper because he doesn’t want to integrate with those around him, so that he doesn’t have to talk about things that distract him from all that. Don’t think I enjoy it. For me, it’s karma."
He's called "El Loco" for a reason
Bielsa is known for his meticulous yet unconventional methods, and has crafted a volatile managerial career defined as much by his innovative tactics as his contentious actions. His most high-profile incident was the "Spygate" scandal in 2019 while managing Leeds United. A staff member was caught observing a Derby County training session, a practice Bielsa stunningly admitted he performed against all rivals. He defended the action as merely accessing publicly available information, personally paying the club's £200,000 fine in a display of eccentric integrity that polarised the football world.
Bielsa is also notorious for his abrupt departures and perceived man-management flaws. In 2016, he infamously resigned as manager of Lazio after just 48 hours, citing the club's failure to meet contractual promises. His intense, demanding style has drawn criticism from players; most recently, Uruguayan star Luis Suarez lamented a lack of communication and respect. Critics frequently point to his rigid tactical philosophy as a weakness, most notably during Argentina's 2002 World Cup campaign where a talented squad exited early, a testament to his stubborn adherence to a system regardless of the cost. These persistent controversies form a core part of his legacy and also why his nickname is "El Loco".
World Cup draw awaits
Uruguay have already qualified for next year's World Cup, securing one of the automatic spots from the South American (CONMEBOL) region. They are in Pot 2 for the official draw, which is scheduled to take place on December 5th, in Washington. The two-time World Cup champions will avoid Pot 1 giants like Argentina and Brazil in the group stage but could face a challenging draw elsewhere.
