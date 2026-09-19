AFP
Unstoppable Raphinha fires three goals past Sevilla to extend Barcelona's winning streak
Barcelona extend perfect run
Barcelona have maintained their flawless start to the domestic campaign with a 3-1 comeback win against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. According to Roger Torelló, Youssouf Fofana opened the scoring for the home side in the 19th minute.
However, Raphinha quickly equalised just three minutes later after receiving a precise pass from Andreas Christensen. The visitors dominated the remainder of the fixture, controlling possession and creating numerous chances. Flick watched his side overturn the early deficit comfortably, showing great resilience to silence the home crowd and secure another vital three points in their pursuit of the title.
- AFP
Raphinha shines as a striker
Raphinha was the undisputed star of the evening, adding two more goals in the second half to complete his hat-trick and take his season tally to 12 goals in seven league appearances. Following the summer departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, the Brazilian has been successfully deployed centrally.
Thriving in his new role as a number nine, he has now registered an impressive 14 goals and three assists in just eight matches across all competitions this campaign. Remarkably, this stellar form includes scoring back-to-back hat-tricks within a 72-hour period, with his first treble coming during a 7-2 thrashing of Racing in the previous round.
Defensive stability and new faces
Alongside their attacking brilliance, Barcelona have demonstrated significant defensive stability, despite losing Christensen to a thigh injury during the second half. Dominik Livakovic made his debut in goal and produced a confident performance, stopping several promising attempts from Sevilla.
The backline, marshalled by Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia, restricted the opposition to minimal clear-cut chances after the initial goal. Lamine Yamal was also instrumental on the wing, providing two crucial assists for Raphinha while consistently threatening Odysseas Vlachodimos in the Sevilla net. The overall team dynamic proved too much for Sevilla to handle as the game progressed.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Barcelona
Barcelona currently sit comfortably at the top of the La Liga table with 21 points. Flick will use the coming days to assess the fitness of Christensen and prepare his squad for their upcoming challenges. The club return to domestic action against Getafe on October 10, before shifting their focus to the Champions League with a crucial clash against Galatasaray on October 13.
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