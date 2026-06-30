‘Unplayable’ performances from ‘world-class’ Jude Bellingham come as no surprise to Noni Madueke as doubters of England superstar puzzle Arsenal winger

Madueke told ESPN that he was entirely unsurprised by Bellingham following his crucial role in helping England secure a 2-0 victory against Panama. The national side were struggling to break down a resilient opponent when Bellingham decisively intervened.

He netted the opening goal from a Bukayo Saka corner to ease the mounting pressure on Thomas Tuchel and his squad. Shortly after, Bellingham transitioned into a creative role, delivering a brilliant cross for Harry Kane to head in the second. With a hand in both goals, Bellingham claimed the player of the match award for the second consecutive game.