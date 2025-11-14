United States suffer penalty shootout loss to Morocco in FIFA U17 World Cup

The United States appeared to be in control after Jude Terry's well-taken goal in the 21st minute gave them a deserved lead. The Philadelphia Union academy product finished clinically after connecting with a precise pass from Cavan Sullivan, continuing his impressive tournament form. The Americans maintained their advantage through most of the match, creating several opportunities to extend their lead while limiting Morocco's attacking threats.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 74th minute when the United States was awarded a penalty kick that could have sealed their advancement. Mathis Albert, who had been effective throughout the tournament, stepped up to take the spot kick but saw his effort saved.