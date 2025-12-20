'It's unbelievable' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG goalkeeper fractured hand during penalty shoot-out but kept on playing in Intercontinental Cup final

A few days on from the victory, PSG boss Enrique said it was "unbelievable" that Safonov soldiered on despite suffering a fracture in his left hand. The former Krasnodar stopper is said to have sustained the injury during his third penalty save.

"I can’t explain it," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Friday. "It’s unbelievable, but the player doesn’t know how it happened. We think it was on the third penalty kick that he made a strange movement. He has a fracture. With the adrenaline pumping, he must have finished the session despite the fracture."

According to The Athletic, no timeframe has been given for Safonov's return, with PSG stating he will be reassessed in three to four weeks.

After the final, Luis Enrique also said, "I think it's the first time I've seen my keeper save four penalties in a shootout. We're extremely pleased to have won this trophy, and I believe we deserve it."

