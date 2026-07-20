Unai Simon admits he 'didn't have to work that hard' during Spain's run to 2026 World Cup glory

While Simon was formally presented with the Golden Glove award as the tournament's premier goalkeeper, the Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper used his post-match media availability to redirect all praise toward his backline. The 29-year-old goalkeeper highlighted the unparalleled protection he received throughout the gruelling knockout phases in North America.

"If all of the gloves were able to speak that I have used throughout the entire tournament, what they would tell you is that, at the end of the day, they didn't have to really work as hard as other keepers," Simon said to ESPN. "I think that this is due to all of my teammates for us to have been able to have all of these wins."