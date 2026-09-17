Unai Emery sends stark warning to Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho as he falls behind teenagers at Aston Villa

The Villa manager has laid down the gauntlet for Garnacho, insisting that the Chelsea loanee must drastically improve his work ethic to force his way back into the starting XI. The Argentina international, who moved to the West Midlands on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge, has endured a frustrating start to his tenure at Villa Park. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, the 22-year-old has been restricted to just three substitute appearances so far, featuring in defeats to Brighton and Arsenal, as well as a stalemate against Hull City.

Emery did not mince his words when discussing the former Manchester United man's current standing within the squad, making it clear that reputation alone will not be enough to earn him a spot on the pitch. "[He has to] continue working. Work, work, train, work," Emery stated. "When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now. Garnacho is a little bit behind, because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs."