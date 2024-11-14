Burnley FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

UEFA issues statement on suspended referee David Coote after new video of alleged cocaine use at Euro 2024 emerges

Premier LeagueEngland

UEFA has launched an inquiry into suspended Premier League referee David Coote after a new video allegedly showing drug use at Euro 2024 emerged.

  • Video allegedly shows Coote snorting 'white powder'
  • UEFA opens investigation into incdent
  • Coote already suspended after leaked Klopp video
