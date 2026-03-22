Tyne-Wear derby marred by alleged racism as Newcastle showdown with Sunderland is paused after reported abuse of Lutsharel Geertruida

There had been a break in play while Magpies defender Sven Botman recovered from being caught by a high boot. During that brief pause, Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka made Taylor aware of something that had been said by those in the stands. The comments in question are said to have been aimed in Geertruida’s direction.

An official statement released by the Premier League read: “Today’s match between Newcastle United and Sunderland was temporarily paused during the second half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

“This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”