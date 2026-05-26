Pressure on Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, goalkeeper battle still open - Five takeaways from Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT World Cup squad

Throughout the fall, it looked like the USMNT was going forward with a three-center back system. Then, in March, Pochettino threw something of a curveball, particularly in the Belgium game. Now, it's pretty clear that there will be three central defenders on the field for the USMNT. The only question left to answer is "which ones?"

Pochettino has said before that tactics are fluid and that what the outside world is so eager to define as a certain system could really be something else. That applies here. Yes, the team may have three central defenders out of possession but, in possession, one will go out wide. Maybe the team will have what looks like two full backs, but one will tuck in to make it three when defending. All of that is to say that this stuff isn't always straightforward, although the sheer amount of defenders on this roster makes it look more straightforward than before.

There is another reason Pochettino went so defender-heavy: Chris Richards. His recent injury may have given the staff some pause, particularly if the team needs three defenders on the field at any given time. If Richards is out for any number of games, there's no one who can replace him, but someone would have to try. Best to have options in that scenario.

This takeaway is also informed by the lack of midfielders, which is a takeaway in and of itself.