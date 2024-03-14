Tyler Adams welcomes return to ‘chaos’ 12 months after last Premier League appearance – with injury-ravaged USMNT star finally back in action at Bournemouth
Tyler Adams made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth against Luton, 12 months after his last appearance in the English top-flight for Leeds.
- American star looking to shine once more
- Fitness frustration has been holding him back
- Lots to look forward to with club & country