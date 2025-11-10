Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

Tyler Adams sidelined with injury as Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT add LAFC’s Timmy Tillman for November friendlies

Tyler Adams has been ruled out of the USMNT's November friendlies due to injury, dealing a blow to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. The Columbus Crew’s Sean Zawadzki was also withdrawn through injury. In their absence, LAFC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been called up, joining a reshuffled roster for the upcoming matches.

  • Tyler Adams, BournemouthGetty

    Big loss in Adams

    Adams’ absence is a blow for the USMNT, as the defensive midfielder has been a regular starter for the national team over the past five years and remains a key figure heading into 2026. Adams collided with his teammate Adam Smith in the first half of Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday. He remained on the pitch and completed the full 90 minutes. 

    • Advertisement
  • Timmy Tillman 2025Getty

    Tillman given his chance

    The decision offers an opportunity for Tillman, who has had relatively few chances in a USMNT shirt. After filing a one-time switch to represent the United States in 2023, he is no longer eligible for Germany and has featured just once for the U.S. since committing to the program. He’s the brother of Bayer Leverkusen star Malik Tillman, who has earned 25 caps with the national team. At club level, Tillman has been a standout for an LAFC side viewed as an MLS Cup contender, powered by a star attacking duo that includes Denis Bouanga, with a Western Conference semifinal against Vancouver looming in two weeks.

  • Parma Calcio 1913 v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Pulisic also already out

    Adams' removal comes at an inopportune time for the U.S., who are already missing key players ahead of two challenging fixtures. Christian Pulisic has not been named to the roster and will remain in Milan as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The attacking midfielder played 30 minutes for the Rossoneri in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with struggling Parma. Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards is also absent, while Juventus’ Weston McKennie was not included in Pochettino's squad.

  • Chile v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Hunting for a signature win

    The USMNT face a couple of tricky fixtures next week. First, they will square off against Paraguay on Nov. 15 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Pochettino's side will then host Uruguay in Tampa. Marcelo Bielsa's side are No. 15 in the FIFA rankings