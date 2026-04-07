Two deadly conundrums leave Arbeloa in a bind against Bayern Munich

The Santiago Bernabéu is gearing up to host one of the most thrilling clashes on the Old Continent, as Real Madrid take on their German rivals Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening in the first leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarian side reached this stage after overcoming Atalanta in the round of 16, whilst Real Madrid continued their European journey by eliminating Manchester City in a gruelling encounter that reaffirmed the Royal Club’s character on the big nights.

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