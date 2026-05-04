Trophies or entertainment? Jose Mourinho conundrum facing Newcastle as Chris Waddle explains winning versus ‘boring’ balancing act

Quizzed on whether a familiar face to those on Tyneside would represent too much of a risk for the Magpies, given his brand of football, ex-Newcastle star Waddle - speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, a premium online casino with a Football Slot Game - told GOAL: “I'm not going to say Mourinho is a bad manager, he's won nearly everything in the game.

“He's in Benfica at the minute. Let's be honest, they're going to be up there because there's always three teams in Portugal. There's talk of him going to Real Madrid as well.

“I just think that if you're winning, people will put up with it. But with Newcastle, you've got to win by entertaining. And let's be perfectly honest, Jose Mourinho over the years has not been an entertaining manager.

“It's about results, that's what the job's about. If he's top four in the league and he's still in the cups, they'll put up with it. They'll say he's great. If he's not, then they'll turn on the football style - not happy, don't like it, it's boring, he's going to get all that.

“Tottenham tried it with him. Tottenham brought him in. We know he's a great manager, but he wasn't Tottenham style and Tottenham didn't like it. Tottenham got rid.

“If you say to Jose Mourinho, ‘do you entertain?’ He’ll say, ‘no, I win trophies’. Do you want to win trophies or do you want to entertain? Unfortunately, there's a lot of clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle, who want both.

“I'm not just talking about Jose Mourinho, he's a fantastic manager, I'm not having a pop at him, I think he's a great manager, what he achieves is phenomenal, but certain clubs want to be attracted to a certain style of football, and that is not Jose Mourinho's thing.”