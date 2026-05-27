'We cannot waste a single minute' - Triple Espresso reunited at critical point, Riley Jackson backed and goalkeeper race open: Five takeaways from Emma Hayes' USWNT roster

For the first time since the Paris Olympics, Triple Espresso is back together on a USWNT roster. That alone makes Emma Hayes’ latest squad feel significant. Mallory Swanson, Sophia Wilson, and Trinity Rodman gave the U.S. its attacking identity during last summer’s run to gold, combining for the moments that defined the tournament.
But this is not simply a return to what was. No team ever stays the same. World Cup cycles come, Olympic cycles go, and life keeps moving. To expect the exact same version of Triple Espresso that lit up Paris would be unfair. Swanson, Wilson, and Rodman are still three of the USWNT’s most important attacking pieces, but the way they show up now will be different because they are different, too.
The reunion has been 22 months in the making. Last camp, it was a double shot of Rodman and Wilson. This time, Swanson is back in the mix after maternity leave and a gradual return following the birth of her daughter, Josie, last fall.
Hayes named a 26-player roster that will travel to Brazil for two June matches against the Selecao. The games will offer another test for players trying to force their way into Hayes’ core group ahead of World Cup qualifying in November, but they will also give the USWNT something it has not had in nearly two years: a chance to rebuild the connections that once made its front three so dangerous.
"We won a gold medal with these players, they are top top players, but together we have to start recreating their connections again, and I'm very, very excited for that," Hayes told the media on Wednesday.
GOAL takes a closer look at five key takeaways from Hayes’ latest squad selection.