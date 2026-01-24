Trinity Rodman GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

By staying in the NWSL, USWNT's Trinity Rodman became the world’s highest-paid women’s soccer star - was it the right move?

Trinity Rodman became the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world by staying in the NWSL. GOAL breaks down what that decision means - and the challenges that came with it.

On Thursday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman put pen to paper on a deal that will go down as one of the most significant contracts in women’s sports. Rodman signed a new agreement with the Washington Spirit that is notable not only for its price tag - though the numbers are historic - but for what it represents: progress, friction, and a clear investment in the future of the women’s game.

The three-year deal will see Rodman earn upwards of $2 million annually, plus bonuses, according to ESPN. In doing so, she becomes the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League history and the highest-paid female soccer player in the world.

That outcome was not straightforward. An earlier four-year agreement between Rodman and the Spirit was initially vetoed by the league after annual figures exceeded $1 million, forcing both sides back to the negotiating table. With that context - and with a deal this consequential - there is plenty to unpack. In the spirit of the Spirit and a contract that signals a shifting landscape, GOAL breaks down the pros and cons of Rodman’s latest groundbreaking move.

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    PRO: Big win for NWSL

    For the NWSL, keeping a player like Rodman matters - and the league ultimately did just that. At a moment when elite American talent has increasingly looked overseas, Rodman’s decision to remain with the Washington Spirit through 2028 represents a meaningful statement about the league’s present and future.

    That outcome was not without its hurdles. When Rodman’s previous contract neared expiration, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman was asked how the league planned to retain a player of her stature. Berman responded - and reiterated - that the league would “fight for her.” Yet when the Spirit and Rodman agreed to a four-year deal reportedly valued at more than $1 million annually, the league vetoed the contract, citing concerns over structure and precedent.

    What followed was a rare and public standoff. The NWSL Players Association filed a grievance against the league, calling the veto a “flagrant violation” of Rodman’s free agency rights. The dispute ultimately pushed the league toward structural change, resulting in the introduction of the High Impact Player rule - a new mechanism that allows teams to spend beyond the salary cap on select players who meet specific criteria.

    That rule, however, remains contested. The NWSLPA is seeking its immediate rescission, arguing that both the rule itself and its rollout violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement and federal labor law.

    Still, amid the ongoing legal questions, Rodman’s deal was finalized. And for the NWSL, the significance goes well beyond the contract. Rodman is not only one of the most talented players in the league - she is one of its most magnetic. Her ability to draw fans, inspire young players to be unapologetically themselves, and elevate the entertainment value of the league sets her apart.

    At a time when stars like Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, and Sam Coffey have departed for Europe, keeping Rodman at home marks a shift in narrative. Her presence lifts the entire league, not just the Spirit. She brings attention, goals, and moments that remind audiences why the NWSL remains one of the most compelling leagues in the world.

  • United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CON: The 'High Impact Player' rule remains murky

    There has been no clear indication that the High Impact Player rule was used in Rodman’s signing, leaving some ambiguity around how - or if - the mechanism was applied. Shortly before Rodman finalized her deal with the Spirit, expansion side Denver Summit signed USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps from OL Lyonnes, a move that could have marked the first use of the HIP rule. The NWSL Players Association filed a grievance shortly thereafter.

    One of the primary critiques of the HIP rule centers on its criteria, which are based on national team minutes and evaluations from select media members. The subject has raised broader questions about how the rule could influence decision-making at the international level.

    When USWNT head coach Emma Hayes was asked about the rule - and whether it could impact her lineup choices - on the Unfiltered podcast, she was candid in her response.

    “The first thing I would say to the players is, look, that’s not my call. That’s been designed by somebody else, and you have to take that up with someone else,” Hayes said. “My job is to pick the very best team for the U.S. Women’s National Team, regardless of status, contracts, or wherever you are.

    “It’s not the right position to put me, or any coach, in,” she added. “I will just make sure that I do what I always do and pick the very best available team.”

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NANTESAFP

    PRO: Spirit continue to set the standard

    The Spirit have appeared in back-to-back NWSL championship games, they have Michele Kang as the owner, they have a fan base that electrifies Audi Field, and now, they have Rodman for three more years. 

    The Spirit continue to lead the charge as not only a team to beat, but be the standard for the NWSL. Their uniforms are bold, but their play is bolder; think Leicy Santos and Croix Bethune in the midfield, and Rodman and Gift Monday up top. They have the defensive unit led by Tara Rudd and the goal protected by Aubrey Kingsbury. Their ownership group also includes NBA legend Magic Johnson as a minority owner. 

    Retaining a player like Rodman in the league is one thing, but her wanting to stay with the Spirit and continue her career in the DMV is another. 

    "I've made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career," Rodman in a press release. "I'm proud of what we've built since my rookie season, and I'm excited about where this club is headed. We're chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can't wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL."

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    CON: She could have made more overseas?

    Rodman is reportedly making upwards of $2 million per year with the Spirit, under her new contract. As that stands, she's the highest-paid player in the NWSL, but also the world. If she signed a deal overseas would it have been more lucrative? It is a fair question to raise. 

    When the whispering of interest overseas came to the forefront, her agent, Mike Senkowski, said, "We worked really hard to put together an agreement that we felt complied with the CBA and would keep Trinity in the league for the foreseeable future... With no certain way to get her fair market value within the NWSL, naturally, that forces you and encourages you to look elsewhere." 

    Rodman reportedly received multiple offers from clubs in England, none of which were restricted by a salary cap. Still, there is no higher designation than becoming the highest-paid female soccer player in the world - and Rodman has now reached it.

    "Trinity is an inspiration to young girls across America. She is a player they can relate to, and those young fans matter more than anything to her," Senkowski said on Thursday. 

    "The decision to continue to play here represents a very clear vision for the future of women's soccer. She set a new standard for the sport and will ultimately drive the continued growth and success of the league and its players. I'm so proud of her."

  • Trinity Rodman, SpiritGetty

    PRO: Opens opportunity for others

    Rodman’s decision to remain in the NWSL is not only a landmark moment for her career, but one that helps set the tone for what is possible for others. When she signed the deal on Thursday, Rodman was joined by her biggest fan - a young girl named Emma, wearing long pink braids - a small but powerful reminder of the impact she has beyond the field.

    That influence on the next generation is already clear. But by signing a deal of this magnitude, Rodman is also helping open the door for players across the NWSL - and beyond it - to envision a future where staying home does not mean settling for less.

    "Not only me personally but all of us at the Spirit are profoundly grateful that she has chosen to stay with us for another three years despite some very compelling alternatives she had," Kang said at the press conference on Thursday.

