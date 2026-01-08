GOAL
Trinity Rodman headlines Emma Hayes’ NWSL-only USWNT camp while a free agent
- Getty Images
What happened
Hayes has named the 26-player January camp roster, ahead of matches against Paraguay and Chile. The camp will conclude with a game against Paraguay first on Jan. 24 at DSHP in Carson, Calif., and then finish with a test against Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif.
The roster features entirely National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players, with the camp falling outside a FIFA competition window. Rodman returns to the USWNT roster for the first time since her lone appearance in 2025, joining the squad despite currently being a free agent.
That appearance proved decisive. Rodman scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Brazil, marking her first national team outing since the 2024 Olympic gold medal match.
Though her club situation for the 2026 season remains unresolved, Rodman brings unmatched experience to this group. She leads the roster in both caps (47) and goals (11), a critical presence for a squad averaging just 6.6 caps per player.
Other highlights on the roster include four first-time call-ups and nine players who are from Southern California.
- Getty Images
Full squad
GOALKEEPERS: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 6) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)
DEFENDERS: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 9/1), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 9/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 7/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 4/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 2/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 2/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 11/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 0/0), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 4/0), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 11/5)
FORWARDS: Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 1/0), Trinity Rodman (Unattached; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 15/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 12/4), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 13/4), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)
- Getty Images
Four first-time call-ups
In true Hayes fashion, the roster presents an opportunity for a batch of newcomers to impress. Hayes named four first-time call-ups to the squad, all joining from respective NWSL teams. Forwards Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC) and Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC) and midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage) and Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC) were all called into camp. Dahlien and Jackson both played in all five of the U.S. Under-23 games in 2025 and made last year's January 2025 Futures Camp roster. Turner, a forward for the Thorns who scored six goals last season, was also featured in the inaugural Futures Camp.
Out of the 26-players Hayes named to this January camp roster, eight players were part of the 2025 Futures Camp: Jordyn Bugg, Gisele Thompson, Claire Hutton, Jackson, Dahlien, Jameese Joseph, Avery Patterson and Turner.
- Getty Images
What Hayes said
“Once again, our roster presents opportunity, for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven’t seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, toshow they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond,” Hayes said.
“We’re looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster.”
- Getty
What's next?
The 26-players will head to Carson, Calif., for training camp ahead of two matches to end the month. After facing Paraguay and Chile, the USWNT will regroup ahead of the SheBelieves Cup, slated for the beginning of March.
