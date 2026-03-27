No way back for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Wayne Rooney suggests Real Madrid star won't make England return under Thomas Tuchel

Despite long-standing debates regarding his defensive capabilities, Rooney insists that Alexander-Arnold brings a unique set of skills that no other English player can replicate. After a period of adaptation following his move to the Bernabeu, the 27-year-old has established himself as a key performer for the Spanish giants.

"But he should be in that squad. Look at his ability, his quality – I know he’s not the best defender, he’ll probably admit that himself," Rooney added. "But what he has on the ball is something no other English player has. He’s been playing for Real Madrid recently and playing really well. I think sometimes we judge players too quickly and I’ve been guilty of that myself. You don’t know how difficult it was for him to go over there to settle in and he picked up a few injuries as well."