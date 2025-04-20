Leicester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
'Could he be staying?!' - Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope with passionate celebration after Reds star comes off the bench to score winner against Leicester amid reports of imminent Real Madrid move

Liverpool fans believe Trent Alexander-Arnold could stay at the club after he scored the winner against Leicester and celebrated wildly.

  • Alexander-Arnold scores winner
  • Liverpool now three points off title
  • Fans believe he could snub Real Madrid
