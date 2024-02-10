Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Jurgen Klopp updates on Liverpool full-back after assist king is taken off at half-time despite bossing it against Burnley

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Jurgen Klopp updates on Liverpool full-back after assist king is taken off at half-time despite bossing it against BurnleySoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesTrent Alexander-ArnoldJuergen KloppLiverpool vs BurnleyLiverpoolBurnleyPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp provided an injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the assist king was taken off at half-time despite bossing it against Burnley.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlexander-Arnold set up Jota to create PL historyWas subbed at half-time after discomfort in the kneeKlopp assured that it is "nothing really bad"