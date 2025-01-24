Trent Alexander-Arnold David BeckhamGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Trent Alexander-Arnold compared to David Beckham by former Man Utd favourite as Liverpool star is told his delivery is 'as good as anyone's' amid interest from Real Madrid

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier LeagueInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Former Manchester United star Denis Irwin has likened Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with David Beckham amid the full-back's Real Madrid links.

  • Alexander-Arnold likened with Beckham
  • Irwin claims switch to midfield is 'hard'
  • Alexander-Arnold likely to join Real Madrid
