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Transfer trades of the week: Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, Andrew Robertson to Tottenham & all the biggest done deals of the summer window
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Andrew Robertson (Liverpool to Tottenham - free)
Andy Robertson found regular football hard to come by in Arne Slot's ill-fated second season at Liverpool, resulting in him spending a lot of time on the bench and failing to impact matches. With the club deciding against renewing his contract at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the decision was made for Robertson, who made almost 400 appearances for the club in all competitions, to move on. The Scotland captain wasn't a free agent for long, however, with Tottenham having jumped at the chance of adding the experienced defender to their ranks.
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth to Tottenham - free)
This one felt like a transfer that had been on the cards for ages, with Marcos Senesi's switch to Tottenham finally having got over the line following Spurs' successful late-season surge to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Argentina international has been one of the most consistent centre-backs over the last few seasons in England's top flight and will undoubtedly improve that shaky Spurs backline.
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Kieran Trippier (Newcastle to Wolves - free)
Wolves are aiming to put together a squad capable of bouncing straight back from relegation to the Championship, with a free transfer move for ex-England international Kieran Trippier looking like a very smart piece of business. The former Newcastle full-back brings with him a wealth of domestic, European and international experience, and he should slot seamlessly into the starting XI.
Daniel Peretz (Bayern Munich to Southampton - £6m)
Championship club Southampton confirmed they had completed a transfer move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on June 5. With the path to the No.1 spot in Bavaria significantly blocked by Manuel Neuer's status as undisputed first choice, Israel international Peretz decided to give the green light to a permanent switch to the Saints, having performed well during his loan spell on the south coast in the 2025-26 season.
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Kennet Eichhorn (Hertha Berlin to Bayer Leverkusen - £8m)
Despite strong competition from Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen eventually won the race to sign highly-rated teenager Kennet Eichhorn. With Bayern Munich having also considered signing the midfielder, it's a significant coup for Leverkusen to beat their Bundesliga rivals to one of the most sought-after talents in German football. Eichhorn has agreed a contract through to 2031 and will surely go straight into contention for a first-team spot in the 2026-27 season.
Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg to Hoffenheim - £8.5m)
Hoffenheim have raided their Bundesliga rivals for the signing of World Cup-bound Patrick Wimmer, where he'll be reunited with his former coach at Austria Vienna, Christian Ilzer. Indeed, Hoffenheim have done well to strike early before the global showpiece gets underway on June 11, with Wimmer's value only likely to increase, should the attacking midfielder manage to get on the pitch and make a meaningful contribution with the Austria national team.
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Issa Doumbia (Venezia to Sporting CP - £17m)
Liga Portugal runners-up Sporting CP have bolstered their squad by signing exciting midfielder Issa Doumbia from Serie B champions Venezia. The 22-year-old, who has likened himself to Paul Pogba, has admitted it's a "dream" for him to play in the Champions League. Sporting have inserted an €80m release clause into his contract, in the event that Europe's superpowers eventually take notice of his talents and look to trigger a move in the future.
Ewen Jaouen (Reims to Newcastle - £18m)
Newcastle snapped up Ewen Jaouen on June 10 as the Magpies look to add depth to their goalkeeping department. With Aaron Ramsdale heading back to Southampton, Eddie Howe has moved to bring in the 20-year-old to compete with Nick Pope for the No.1 jersey. Jaouen has limited experience at the highest level but proved to be a reliable presence as Reims finished sixth in the Ligue 2 table in 2025-26.
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Zadok Yohanna (AIK Stockholm to Brighton - £25.5m)
Brighton's scouting department have struck again, with the Seagulls seeing off competition from rival Premier League clubs to secure the signing of Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna. Indeed, the 18-year-old revealed that Fabian Hurzeler's side's track record of "developing young talents" convinced him that a move to the south coast was the right one, and it'll be intriguing to see how he gets on in England's top flight.
Rasmus Hojlund (Man Utd to Napoli - £38m)
Rasmus Hojlund was deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United, spending a largely successful loan spell at Napoli for the 2025-26 campaign, where he scored 16 goals in all competitions. The Denmark international's goals helped the Serie A side secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification - an achievement that triggered an obligation-to-buy clause for a modest £38m.
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Anthony Gordon (Newcastle to Barcelona - £70m)
Barcelona confirmed the first major move of the summer, and before the window had even opened, as they caught the football world by surprise and announced a £70m deal for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon at the end of May. The England forward will now compete for regular minutes with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, with it still possible that Gordon could link up with his Three Lions team-mate Marcus Rashford at the Liga champions.