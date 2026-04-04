Transfer decision reportedly made! Serhou Guirassy causes a shock at BVB

Guirassy’s imminent departure presents the Black and Yellows and their new sporting director, Ole Book, with a major challenge, even though centre-forward Fabio Silva was signed last summer. However, the Portuguese player has not yet established himself as a reliable goalscorer (1 goal, 5 assists).

According to Sky, German rising star Nicolo Tresoldi is said to be a candidate to succeed Guirassy. The Italian-born player is already enjoying the best season of his still-young career. He only moved from Hannover 96 to Club Brugge this summer, signing a contract there until 2029, and has made an immediate impact. In 48 competitive matches, he currently has 14 goals and five assists to his name; he also got his first taste of Champions League football and has already proven his worth there (3 goals in 10 matches).

According to Sky, the German U21 international would be available for a transfer fee of between 25 and 30 million euros. A sum that would certainly be feasible for BVB following Guirassy’s departure.

Another obvious option would be to sign Fisnik Asllani from TSG Hoffenheim. According to Bild, his contract (until 2029) is also said to contain a release clause of 30 million euros. An advantage for BVB: Asllani made his breakthrough two years ago at SV Elversberg – and the man who brought him there and gave him a chance back then is now BVB’s sporting director and squad planner: Ole Book.

The problem: Asllani’s “dream club”, FC Barcelona, is also said to have the Berlin-born player – who recently suffered a dramatic defeat with Kosovo against Turkey in the World Cup play-offs – on their radar. “Barcelona are showing serious interest at the moment. There has been contact with the Catalans,” Asllani’s agent Ayman Dahmani said recently on Erem News.

Asllani has seamlessly built on his outstanding season at Elversberg at Hoffenheim and has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 28 competitive matches.