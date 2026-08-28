Trabzonspor REJECT resignation of Mohamed Salah's boss Fatih Tekke after Europa League qualifying disaster

Tekke was visibly dejected by the humiliating European exit and opted to shoulder full responsibility for his team's dismal showing. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tekke expressed his sorrow: "We had a very sad night, of course, and the reason is me and my team. It was a sad night for our country and our society.

"Until the moment the player was sent off, the match seemed to be going well, but in the end we were unable to qualify for the Europa League. For 18 months, day and night, my team and I have been thinking about how to deliver a better performance. As of now, I am submitting my resignation from my 18-month term, and I believe I have the right to punish myself in this way."