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Spurs' new No.9?! Tottenham eye swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy if they secure Premier League survival
Spurs lead Guirassy race
Tottenham’s interest in Guirassy has progressed beyond mere scouting, with reports from BILD suggesting the club has made significant strides behind the scenes. Spurs are searching for a proven goalscorer to serve as a cornerstone for their next project, provided they maintain their top-flight status. The club has sent officials to monitor the striker across five separate matches and has initiated formal communication with his agency, KGSMI. Guirassy, who joined Dortmund from Stuttgart for €18m ($20.7m) in 2024, has been exploring his options for months. While a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia was initially considered, regional uncertainty has seen the striker pivot his focus back toward a major European challenge.
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Negotiable fee provides advantage
The striker is represented by his brothers through the family-run agency, who are reportedly keen on securing a starring role for the forward in a top-flight rebuild. Crucially for Tottenham, they are not bound by the €50m ($57.6m) release clause present in Guirassy’s contract, as that specific figure only applies to a select group of "elite" clubs and Saudi Arabian sides. This leaves his transfer fee fully negotiable, which is a significant strategic advantage for Spurs. For the player, a move to the Premier League represents the opportunity he has been waiting for: a substantial salary increase, a guaranteed starting berth, and a long-term project.
Dortmund forced to sell
Dortmund are increasingly open to a sale following their Champions League exit at the hands of Atalanta, which resulted in a €27m revenue shortfall. Offloading Guirassy would plug this financial gap and provide a war chest for their own summer reinforcements. Since arriving in the Bundesliga, the 30-year-old has been a revelation, netting 55 goals and providing 15 assists in just 88 appearances. This season alone, he has contributed 17 goals and six assists across 38 matches. Dortmund are now hoping a bidding war breaks out between Tottenham and AC Milan to drive up the price for a player currently contracted until June 2028.
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Survival dictates summer plans
The success of this pursuit hinges entirely on Tottenham’s ability to navigate their current relegation concerns and secure Premier League safety. Should they stay up, Spurs can offer a more competitive wage package and a larger global platform than Milan, making them the favourites for his signature. Guirassy's form in the final weeks of the Bundesliga season will be pivotal; every goal he scores strengthens Dortmund’s negotiating position and heightens the frenzy surrounding his future. With the transfer window approaching, fans will be watching closely to see if the North London outfit can finalise a deal for one of Europe's most clinical finishers.
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