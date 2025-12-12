Getty Images Sport
Two strikes and out! Tottenham transfer list Yves Bissouma following second laughing gas scandal
Nitrous oxide: Bissouma's double offence Spurs cannot ignore
Bissouma has not played a single competitive minute since Frank’s arrival, and Monday’s revelation that Spurs are investigating new footage appearing to show him inhaling nitrous oxide has pushed the situation into full-blown crisis mode. This is not Bissouma’s first brush with controversy involving nitrous oxide. In early 2023, then-manager Ange Postecoglou suspended him for one game after he appeared in similar footage, prompting a public apology from the player, who conceded at the time that he had shown "a severe lack of judgement".
He said: "I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment. I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously."
Possession of nitrous oxide for recreational use was criminalised across the UK in 2023 and might trigger a two-year prison sentence, meaning this second alleged offence carries more serious ramifications.
"It's an internal matter we are dealing with at the moment, and when we have dealt with that, then I will comment on it," Frank said recently.
With Bissouma already on thin ice, The Times report that patience has run out. Previous coach Postecoglou had initially identified Bissouma as a potential leader within his dressing room, yet even his first day under the Australian was marred by the midfielder arriving late, which he attributed to a flat tyre and heavy traffic. Spurs stuck by him then. But now, with two off-field scandals and a club-level suspension behind him, the north London side has opted to cut ties.
Tottenham to make decision on contract
Tottenham fear that allowing Bissouma’s contract to run down completely would result in losing a £25 million ($33m) signing for nothing. They are prepared to activate a clause extending his deal by another 12 months should they fail to secure a transfer in January, but club officials privately concede they must sell this winter to avoid further off-field turbulence and financial loss. The midfielder underwent ankle surgery in October, but Spurs believe there is still a market for him, albeit far below the fee they paid Brighton in 2022.
Interest builds across Europe as Premier League suitors wait
Clubs in France are already on alert. Nice and Marseille are said to be monitoring developments closely, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who backed out of a move in August due to concerns about his fitness, may revive negotiations. Bissouma was recently photographed training in a gym wearing a Fenerbahce shirt, further fuelling speculation that a move to Istanbul is the most likely scenario.
Back in England, Everton and West Ham previously explored deals, though the latter’s interest is now unclear following the departure of Graham Potter, Bissouma’s former manager at Brighton. A transfer abroad appears increasingly probable, especially as Bissouma is set to join up with Mali for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. If Mali’s progress beyond the group stage, Bissouma may not be available until deep into the month, which is another unwanted complication for any club attempting a swift deal.
What comes next for Bissouma?
Bissouma’s fall from an admired midfield general to a disciplinary headache has been stark. He has made 100 appearances for Spurs and was instrumental in last season’s Europa League triumph in Bilbao, where Tottenham defeated Manchester United. But off-field turbulence has overshadowed his football. In November, it emerged that Bissouma had been the victim of a major fraud, losing £800,000 from a Coutts bank account. Spurs are expected to issue disciplinary sanctions in the coming days.
