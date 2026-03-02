AFP
Tottenham step up pursuit of Chelsea & ex-Crystal Palace directors but face key hurdles in efforts to replace Fabio Paratici
Winstanley and Freedman among targets
According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have conducted background checks through external sources on several high-profile candidates. Among the names under consideration are Paul Winstanley, currently sporting director at Chelsea, and Dougie Freedman, who joined Saudi second-tier side Al-Diriyah last year after an influential spell at Crystal Palace. Winstanley remains under contract at Chelsea until 2031 and is not expected to leave Stamford Bridge. During his tenure, he has played a key role in major signings such as Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo, while also contributing to managerial appointments in recent seasons.
Freedman, meanwhile, earned widespread praise for Palace’s recruitment strategy, overseeing the arrivals of talents including Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise. However, having only recently taken up his role in Saudi Arabia, doubts persist over whether he would be willing to make a swift return to the Premier League.
Strategic reset at Spurs
Tottenham’s search forms part of a broader structural reset aimed at modernising scouting operations and strengthening data-driven recruitment processes. The club hierarchy is under increasing pressure from supporters to ensure the next appointment represents a visionary long-term solution rather than a short-term fix.
The club ideally want a new sporting director in place in time to influence the appointment of the next permanent head coach. Igor Tudor is currently overseeing first-team matters on an interim basis following managerial changes, but a permanent appointment is expected in the summer when a wider pool of candidates becomes available.
The Paratici legacy and structural challenges
Although Paratici has officially moved on, his influence remains embedded within Tottenham’s squad-building framework. He was instrumental in shaping several core components of the current roster, meaning any successor will face the delicate task of building upon that foundation while implementing their own philosophy.
One of the primary obstacles facing Spurs is the contractual complexity surrounding their preferred candidates. Senior executives at rival clubs are often protected by lengthy notice periods and compensation clauses, making mid-season appointments extremely difficult to negotiate.
“It is never easy to extract a senior executive from a direct competitor,” a source close to the situation noted. “Tottenham are proceeding diligently, but they are aware that many of their preferred targets are deeply embedded in ongoing projects elsewhere.”
High stakes for summer window
With the summer transfer window approaching and Spurs in danger of being relegated from the Premier League, timing is critical. If they fail to secure an early agreement, they may once again rely on their existing recruitment framework for another crucial market period.
As the season enters its decisive phase, clarity from the boardroom will be vital. Tottenham’s ambition to re-establish themselves among the Premier League’s elite hinges not only on performances on the pitch but also on the strategic vision implemented behind the scenes.
