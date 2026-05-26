Goal.com
LiveTickets
Manchester City FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Tottenham step up plans to raid Man City for £60m winger

Transfers
Tottenham
Savinho
Manchester City
Premier League

Tottenham have reopened talks to sign Manchester City winger Savinho after failing to land the Brazilian last summer. Spurs are prepared to test City’s resolve with a £60 million move as Roberto De Zerbi targets reinforcements out wide.

  • Tottenham reignite pursuit of Savinho

    Tottenham have reactivated their interest in Man City winger Savinho ahead of the summer transfer window, as per The Daily Mail. Spurs previously explored a deal for the Brazilian, but City opted against a sale at the time. The North London club remain keen on the 22-year-old, who is viewed as a strong fit for Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking system.

    • Advertisement
  • Sunderland v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Romano confirms Spurs talks

    Spurs are now moving quickly amid growing interest from rival clubs. Savinho has struggled for regular starts at the Etihad Stadium this season. The winger made just 14 starts across all competitions, including only seven in the Premier League, increasing speculation over his long-term future at City. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham have reopened discussions over a potential deal.

    He wrote on X: "Understand Tottenham have now reactivated talks to sign Savinho this summer. Initial discussions underway after last summer deal was on, then collapsed as Man City decided not to sell. Savio, open to the move. Newcastle also monitoring him."

  • Spurs seek attacking reinforcements

    Tottenham’s push for Savinho comes after a difficult period in wide areas. The club sold Brennan Johnson in January, while injuries to Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have left Spurs short of options on the right flank. Dejan Kulusevski has also missed significant time, increasing the need for another attacking option.

    Savinho could therefore arrive with a clear path to regular first-team football, something he has lacked at City. The Cityzens, meanwhile, face a difficult decision. The club have previously valued the winger closer to £70m, but his limited role could make it harder to reject offers if the player pushes for a move.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    City decision looms over Savinho future

    Tottenham are expected to continue discussions as they attempt to secure one of their priority summer targets early in the window. Spurs will hope the promise of a major role under De Zerbi can help convince Savinho to join. Much could depend on City’s wider plans this summer. With uncertainty surrounding the club’s tactical direction and squad structure, Savinho’s future may become clearer once decisions are made over the next phase of the project at the Etihad Stadium.