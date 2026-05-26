Getty Images Sport
Tottenham step up plans to raid Man City for £60m winger
Tottenham reignite pursuit of Savinho
Tottenham have reactivated their interest in Man City winger Savinho ahead of the summer transfer window, as per The Daily Mail. Spurs previously explored a deal for the Brazilian, but City opted against a sale at the time. The North London club remain keen on the 22-year-old, who is viewed as a strong fit for Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking system.
- Getty Images Sport
Romano confirms Spurs talks
Spurs are now moving quickly amid growing interest from rival clubs. Savinho has struggled for regular starts at the Etihad Stadium this season. The winger made just 14 starts across all competitions, including only seven in the Premier League, increasing speculation over his long-term future at City. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham have reopened discussions over a potential deal.
He wrote on X: "Understand Tottenham have now reactivated talks to sign Savinho this summer. Initial discussions underway after last summer deal was on, then collapsed as Man City decided not to sell. Savio, open to the move. Newcastle also monitoring him."
Spurs seek attacking reinforcements
Tottenham’s push for Savinho comes after a difficult period in wide areas. The club sold Brennan Johnson in January, while injuries to Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have left Spurs short of options on the right flank. Dejan Kulusevski has also missed significant time, increasing the need for another attacking option.
Savinho could therefore arrive with a clear path to regular first-team football, something he has lacked at City. The Cityzens, meanwhile, face a difficult decision. The club have previously valued the winger closer to £70m, but his limited role could make it harder to reject offers if the player pushes for a move.
- Getty Images Sport
City decision looms over Savinho future
Tottenham are expected to continue discussions as they attempt to secure one of their priority summer targets early in the window. Spurs will hope the promise of a major role under De Zerbi can help convince Savinho to join. Much could depend on City’s wider plans this summer. With uncertainty surrounding the club’s tactical direction and squad structure, Savinho’s future may become clearer once decisions are made over the next phase of the project at the Etihad Stadium.