Tottenham ForestGetty Images
Sean Walsh

Tottenham are lucky to be safe from relegation! Ange Postecoglou has more questions to answer after emphatic defeat at home to Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest

Tottenham vs Nottingham ForestTottenhamNottingham ForestPremier LeagueA. Postecoglou

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest on Monday night, with Ange Postecoglou's men falling to an 18th Premier League defeat of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Anderson & Wood goals put visitors two up
  • Richarlison with late reply
  • Forest up to third while Spurs in 16th
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches