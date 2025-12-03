Tottenham hero Cristian Romero reveals Lionel Messi influence behind his 'beautiful' last-gasp overhead kick goal vs Newcastle

For much of the evening, Newcastle appeared set for a victory that would have accurately reflected the flow of the contest. Eddie Howe’s side were sharp from the opening whistle, pinning Spurs back and dictating the first half with confidence. Yet, despite their control, the breakthrough refused to come until midway through the second period. It was the introduction of captain Bruno Guimaraes that changed the tempo. Howe, searching for inspiration, turned to his midfield leader, and within minutes the Brazilian had stamped his authority. Anthony Gordon whipped a teasing cross into the box, a flick redirected the ball into Guimaraes’ path, and he dispatched a precise finish into the corner.

Up to that point, Tottenham had offered little more than occasional flashes of counter-attacking intent. But Thomas Frank, confronted by another worrying result, responded boldly with a triple substitution. Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Xavi Simons were thrown into the fray. The impact was immediate. Mohammed Kudus swung a dangerous ball into the penalty area just seven minutes after Newcastle’s opener, and Romero, who was already leading by example at the back, launched himself into a diving header that skimmed off his forehead and drew Spurs level.

The drama only escalated as the final minutes ticked down. A Newcastle corner sparked a VAR review when Rodrigo Bentancur tangled awkwardly with Dan Burn at the back post. After a lengthy check, a penalty was awarded, and Gordon made no mistake, sending goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way in the 86th minute. However, Spurs were unwilling to throw in the towel. When a Tottenham corner was punched weakly by Aaron Ramsdale, the ball travelled only as far as Romero. He showed great athleticism to produce a bicycle kick, and although his connection wasn't as clean as he would have liked, the ball skipped through the crowded box and rolled into the net to break Newcastle hearts.