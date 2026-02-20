Getty Images Sport
Toronto FC reportedly agree deal to sign USMNT striker Josh Sargent after long Norwich saga
- Getty Images Sport
A lengthy saga
Sargent has been trying to force a move out of England for some time. Reported interest from Toronto first emerged at the start of the January transfer window, and the 25-year-old asked to be removed from Norwich's squad for an FA Cup fixture - with the hopes of forcing a move to MLS. Toronto responded by bidding a reported $18m for the striker, but Norwich declined.
Finally coming to an end
Sargent, though, continued to refuse to play. And after reported crisis talks, he was banished to train with the youth sides. An expected deadline day move never materialized, but the fact that the MLS window remains open meant Toronto could still negotiate. And despite insistence from Norwich that they would not sell, a bid of $22 million - with an extra $5 million in potential add-ons - was enough to make a deal happen.
- Getty Images Sport
A top tier striking option
Sargent will immediately become one of the best attacking options in MLS. He was named to the Championship Best XI last year, where he bagged 15 goals and added five assists in an injury-disrupted campaign.
He ends his Norwich career with 56 goals in 157 appearances across the Championship and Premier League. Toronto will add him to a spine that already includes exciting attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and veteran center back Walker Zimmerman. The Canadian side have reloaded significantly after making two disappointing DP signings in Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
- IMAGN
Improving his USMNT chances?
Part of the move, it would seem, is for Sargent to increase his chances of returning to the USMNT squad. Mauricio Pochettino has a number of options through the middle, but is yet to settle on a starting No.9. Folarin Balogun has impressed for country, but lacked form for his club. Injury issues for Ricardo Pepi rather stunted his growth. Haji Wright and Patrick Agyemang are both in the picture, but neither has seized a spot for the national team.
Sargent has 29 caps for the U.S. but has not scored for his country in nearly seven years.
Advertisement